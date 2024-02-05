Residents of Cormorant Island will soon have some more options when it comes to fresh locally-grown produce.

A newly announced project between the Namgis First Nation and the Island Coastal Economic Trust will see the creation of a large-scale hydroponic farm.

The project begins this month and will built with expansion in mind and could see additional hydroponic units added in the future.

MLA for North Island Michele Babchuk says that she is excited about the project and to see the Namgis First Nation take steps to improve their “food sovereignty.

The indoor farm will operate on a year-round growing season and will sell directly to customers through a subscription box.

“The ‘N a m g is First Nation has always relied mostly on importing fruits and vegetables. These items have become so costly members struggle with making healthy choices.” says Chief Victor Isaac.

According to the ICET, they hope this first hydroponics farm will encourage more start-ups in food processing and growing on the North Island.

The total cost of the farm will be $385,000.