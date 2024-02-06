The World’s Largest Burl is moving to a new spot in Port McNeill.

Island Coastal economic trust says they will be moving the attraction from the western entrance of townsite to the gateway of downtown, in the hopes of better showcasing it to the community.

The burl has been used to connect people to the forestry industry.

Port McNeill resident and volunteer Lorraine Landry says both salmon and the burl are what made the town popular.

“I’ve always been amazed at how many tourists came to see it, and the new location will be more visible to anyone walking through town,” said Landry.

“Moving it to a new location will bring life back into this piece of Port McNeill’s history.”

The move comes after a recent fire damaged the burl, leading to town council voting for the move.

$32,000 will be invested in the project, which they plan to finish before the summer.