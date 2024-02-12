The province says front-line workers and service providers will be brought together and enhance public safety in Port Hardy.

Known as situation tables, they create a collaborative approach to complex social challenges with team members from various backgrounds like public safety, health and social-service sectors.

The province says they will work to identify high-risk individuals and connect them to services they need before they go through a traumatic event. The table will be supported with a $60,000 grant from the province to help with implementation.

“Situation tables empower agencies to work together to provide holistic support to people and lower the risk of potential violence or reoffending,” said Public Safety minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.

“By combining front-line workers’ expertise, the tables are strengthening the ability to respond to community safety challenges, better-protecting people while swiftly connecting them to essential services.”

The Port Hardy table will launch this month and will be made up of 14 community partners and agencies. The province says the team will meet on a weekly basis to discuss referrals of individuals in the region who may be facing multiple risks that could lead to self-harm.

Workers will be able to identify risks and improve safety by:

Proactively identifying risks through real-time information sharing

Reduce long-term demand on emergency and police resources

Leverage and co-ordinate existing community assets and relationships between health supports, victim services and culturally safe supports and services

Plan and deliver collaborative interventions before an incident occurs

Reduce increased risk in people’s lives

District of Port Hardy mayor Pat Corbett-Labatt says the district is grateful for the support and collaboration of its partners and the Ministry of Public Safety.