Island & Coast

Survey finds that most British Columbians are still in favour of single use plastic ban

By Eric Richards

It turns out that most BC residents are still in favour of a ban on single-use plastics, despite a recent ruling by the Federal Court that a ban like that is “unconstitutional”. 

That’s according to a recent Research Co. Poll that found 71% of Vancouver Island residents support the ban which is around 5% higher than the provincial average.

On a provincial scale 24% were opposed and 6% were undecided.

The poll also found that two-thirds of British Columbians aged 18-34 take their groceries home in reusable bags. Residents aged 55 and older reported that 95% use reusable bags.

The federal ban on plastics like straws and grocery store bags was introduced in 2022. 

