Advanced radiation therapy targeting tumours with a high dose of focused radiation is available on the Island for liver cancer patients.

Island Health says the treatment is called Transarterial Radioembolization and uses tiny beads containing radioactive material to slow down tumour growth.

The treatment is being done at BC Cancer – Victoria. Medical oncologist Dr. Ashley Freeman says the procedure is done through a thin tube called a catheter and placed into the hepatic artery.

“A radioactive agent is infused and delivers high-dose radiation inside the liver tumour while minimizing exposure to the rest of the liver,” said Freeman. “It is a targeted radiation therapy that can destroy tumour cells and slow the growth of the tumour with minimal side effects.”

Before this treatment was offered on Vancouver Island, patients often had to travel to other parts of the province.

Patients meeting the criteria for this procedure will be referred by the BC Cancer – Victoria oncologist to Island Health for treatment.