The public are invited to a meeting in Port McNeill this month to learn about forestry’s future in the Nimpkish Valley.

The ‘Namgis First Nation, Western Forest Products and Province of BC have been working for the past two years on plans for the valley. The Nimpkish is the longest river on Vancouver Island at more than 90 kilometres, and the valley supports all five species of Pacific salmon.

The new plans aim to balance forestry, Indigenous access, tourism and the environment in the valley.

The meeting is March 13 in Port McNeill’s Chilton Arena from 6-8 pm. ‘Namgis representatives will be there along with Western Forest Products and the province to provide more information.

There are two planning projects underway, the Gwa’ni project, and a pilot management plan for Tree Farm Licence 37 in the valley

Visit the Gwa’ni Project website for more details and background information.

As well, public comments are open for the TFL 37 management plan, the first of its kind in BC. The draft will be available March 14.