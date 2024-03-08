Cormorant and Malcolm Islands won’t have to wait too much longer for high-speed Internet.

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk this week reaffirmed government commitments to bring broadband to nearly 900 homes on the islands. She says providing reliable high-speed Internet isn’t just about convenience, but a vital necessity. High-speed will provide better access to essential and emergency services, and make sure rural communities don’t get left behind, she says.

One project in Alert Bay will connect 590 homes, thanks to nearly $2 million in federal and provincial funding. Another in Mitchell Bay will connect more than 300 homes, thanks to more than $1.8 million in combined funding.

The projects will be built and operated by CityWest.