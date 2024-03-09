In response to recent tragic drug-related deaths on the North Island, the health authority is moving quickly to help First Nations create new outreach services.

The Gwa’sala – ‘Nakwxda’xw, Kwakiutl and Quatsino First Nations’ health director issued a statement this week in response to the recent deaths of 11 people in their communities from drugs and alcohol. The statement says Island Health has been responsive to their requests for aid, and will fund a new crisis line service with local staff available evenings, overnight and on weekends.

The First Nations Health Authority has also responded. It’s funding a crisis response and prevention coordinator position to help expand supports for remote communities, and improve the community response to the ongoing drug crisis.