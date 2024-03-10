Over 1,930 BC Hydro customers are without power this morning on parts of Vancouver Island following Saturday’s windstorm.

BC Hydro says most of the outages took place in the early morning, while some places have been out of power since Saturday night.

The Campbell River region currently has the most outages with 1,253, Sechelt saw 523, Courtenay has 49, Port McNeill with 96, and Ladysmith with the least number of outages at 15.

They add some of the causes include a tree coming down across their wires and planned work on their equipment.

Crews are on site, with the cause of the other incidents still under investigation.

More updates to come as soon as they are available.