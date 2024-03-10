UPDATE: As of 10:00 A.M., 51 people have regained power, but recent outages took place in Ladysmith and Port McNeill.

UPDATE 2: As of 11:15 A.M., 954 people have regained power, according to BC Hydro.

——————————————————

Over 980 BC Hydro customers are without power on parts of Vancouver Island following Saturday’s windstorm.

BC Hydro says most of the outages took place in the early morning, while some places have been out of power since Saturday night.

While the customers in Courtenay have regained power, the Campbell River region has 285 outages, Sechelt has 518, North Island has 115, and Ladysmith has the lowest number with 15.

They add the causes were either a tree falling on their wires or planned work on the equipment.