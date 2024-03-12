Subscribe to Local News
Tri-Port

Six arrested in after two search warrants led to drug seizures

By Justin Waddell
Photo provided by Ridley Wilson, Vista Radio staff.

Six individuals have been arrested by Port Hardy RCMP and Island District RCMP following a drug-related investigation.

Police say they launched the investigation this month as a response to the spike in overdose deaths. They received help from the Island District general investigation section, Forensic identification, and Port Alice RCMP.

On March 9, six people were arrested and officers executed two search warrants. The searches found suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, cocaine, a handgun, and a shotgun.

Chief superintendent and Island RCMP commander Shawna Baher says they are liaising with partners to determine the role the people played in the drug trade.

Police will continue having a heightened presence in the future with the BC Highway Patrol and the Combined Special Enforcement Unit of BC.

With files from Hussam El-Ghussein

