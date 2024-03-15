Drivers on the side roads should be aware, Mainroad Contracting will be out the rest of this month doing road maintenance.

Expect slow-moving equipment doing brushing work, they will be operating on Beaver Cove Road, Hardy Bay Road, Coal Harbour Road and Highway 30. Brushing involves clearing vegetation from the roadsides, to improve visibility.

Crews will be out every day until Marth 28 from 8 am to 6 pm, if you see a slow-moving vehicle, be sure to slow down and yield. Visit drivebc.ca for current road conditions.