Port Hardy will enter Stage 1 water restrictions on Tuesday.

The district says the restrictions normally happen on May 1, but because of a dry winter, predictions of drought conditions, and high-water demand they aim to conserve water this month.

During Stage 1, even-numbered houses can water their lawn either between 7 and 9 a.m. or 8 to 10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Odd-numbered houses can water their lawns at the same time but only on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

They say some tips to save water include fixing leaky faucets, taking shorter showers, turning off the tap when brushing your teeth, filling the sink while washing dishes, equipping hoses with a water-controlled nozzle, and water recycle whenever possible.

The district adds along with staying informed, you should spread the word about water conservation to others in the community.

The restrictions will be in effect on March 19.