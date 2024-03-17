Seaweed farming and harvesting is a growing industry on the Island, and the regional district wants to help it grow even more.

The Mount Waddington Regional District will decide this week whether or not to hire a consultant to create and provide a seaweed industry development plan. Provincial funding of around $85,000 will cover the plan’s costs.

Seaweed is farmed all around the Island, including a joint venture between the Nuu-Chah-Nulth First Nation and Cascadia Seafoods on the west coast. There are several pilot projects on the North Island, including one project ongoing with the Kwakiutl nation.

Currently most seaweed products sold in BC are imported from Asia, and the regional district sees potential for local harvesters to take advantage of the market.