The location of the Kaikash Creek Wildfire, as shown on the BC Wildfire Service map

A wildfire burning southeast of Telegraph Cove is now 80 hectares in size.

The fire in the Kaikash Creek area broke out Tuesday and is burning 25 kilometres southeast of Telegraph Cove.

Coastal Fire Centre Information Officer Nicole Gagnon says the steep and rugged terrain is a making it a challenge for crews on scene.

“We have four helicopters assigned, 24 BC Wildfire service personnel as well as industry assisting, and two pieces of heavy equipment,” says Gagnon.

Gagnon notes the fog in the area has also caused an added challenge for crews.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.