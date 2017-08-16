A number of crews banded together to take down the fire at the Creekside Apartments (Port Hardy Fire Rescue - Facebook)

A number of fire crews came together this morning to combat a fire at the Creekside Apartments in Port Hardy. The following statement courtesy of the Port Hardy Fire Department.

This morning at 0346, Port Hardy Fire received a page for a structure fire at the Creekside Apartments.

Fire Chief Borg, first on scene, found heavy flame on the fourth floor of the building involving multiple units, and immediately ordered a page out for mutual aid to Port McNeill, Port Alice, and Coal Harbour Fire Departments, as well as a second alarm for Port Hardy Fire.

Engine 10 and the brand new, just in service Ladder 17 arrived shorty thereafter, and immediately began a rapid fire attack, using large volumes of water from 2.5” hand-lines and the aerial waterway on Ladder 17. Fire crews quickly entered the building to evacuate any remaining residents and to begin an interior attack. Pushing through the building to the involved portion, crews found heavy fire within the building’s roof, and began working to extinguish the fire and push into the involved units.

Thanks to a quick response and fire attack by crews, the fire was brought under control and the spread to other areas of the building contained. Crews remained on scene until approximately noon today to fully overhaul the building and extinguish any hotspots.

Port Hardy Fire would like to thank Port McNeill Fire Rescue, Port Alice Volunteer Fire Department, Hyde Creek Fire, Coal Harbour Volunteer Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service, BC Hydro, and BC RCMP for their assistance during this lengthy, challenging call, which is one of the largest in Port Hardy in quite a number of years.

Also a big thank you to A&W, Esso, Captain Hardys, and Taziker’s at the Glen Lyon Inn for providing food and refreshments to our crew during the call.

Thanks to a rapid, thorough, and professional response by all members, and as well as the purchase of a ladder truck by the District of Port Hardy, no fatalities or injuries occurred this morning.

Fire Chief Brent Borg would like to personally thank the effort by all fire crews this morning, which extended above and beyond the call of duty.

For information for displaced residents, please visit Port Hardy Emergency.