As of 12:00 PM on Friday, September 29th, all open fires will be permitted throughout the Coastal Fire Centre’s jurisdiction.

However, Fire Information Officer Marg Drysdale says there are still a few things that people should remember.

“What we’re asking people to do is remain vigilant. You do have to monitor anything that you light. Make sure that the area around the fire is down to mineral soil and be very cautious with what you burn. Have things on hand that you can actually put a fire out quickly if you must, but you can go ahead and burn any kind of debris on your property.”

Drysdale says items like tiki torches, burn barrels, fireworks, sky lanterns and binary exploding targets are permitted again, as are all Category 2 and Category 3 fires. The campfire ban that was in place within the Coastal Fire Centre was lifted on September 18th.

A poster explaining the different types of fires can be found at www2.gov.bc.ca.

Drysdale does advise residents to make sure they check with their local governments for any municipal burning bans.