The Province is updating legislation to make sure individuals who worked for the government cannot sell their insider-knowledge.

Attorney General David Eby says the proposed changes to the “Lobbyists Registration Act” will prohibit former public office holders from acting as lobbyists for two years after leaving office.

“We felt that these particular amendments, though, to close this loop-hole to allows people in leadership positions with access to particularly sensitive information, that allows them to move directly into lobbying after leaving a position with government needed to be closed immediately.”

The definition of former public office holders includes people from former cabinet ministers and their political staff to positions on boards like school boards and health authorities to those who worked in Crown corporations, agencies and associations.

Those found in non-compliance of the the act could face a fine of up to $25,000.