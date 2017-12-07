COURTENAY. B.C.- WorkSafeBC is sending along a reminder on ladder safety this holiday season.

From 2012 to 2016, six workers died and there were nearly 5000 accepted time-loss claims as a result of incidents involving ladders, according to WorkSafeBC.

Director of Prevention Field Services Dan Strand said that they have released a series of new ladder safety videos.

“The new videos and our ladder safety resources illustrate how the right ladder, the correct positioning and hazard assessments could prevent a life-changing serious injury or death,” he said.

Strand noted that your ladder should be long enough to reach three feet higher than the rooftop.

“We also sat at WorkSafeBC, don’t carry heavy or bulky objects because that will interrupt your balance,” he said.

“Only one worker at any one time on the ladder, and [it’s] important to check for power lines and ensure a minimum distance of three metres or more from those lines.”

Strand advises setting the ladder up on level ground and maintaining three points of contact. You can view the ladder safety videos through WorkSafeBC’s YouTube page.