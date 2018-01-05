Jim Abram is getting behind a petition to get BC Ferries back under the Ministry of Transportation. He’s the Strathcona Regional District director for the Discovery Islands and Mainland Inlets.

Abram believes BC Ferries should be under the Ministry of Transportation:

The provincial NDP government recently announced a review of BC Ferries, but that review will include only operations, governance. Abram says the government should be looking at both:

The petition has already gotten more than 10,000 signatures. Abram wants to see it reach 15,000 and is hoping that will be enough to convince the government to include governance in its review.

You can see the petition for yourself at this website.