SALT SPRING ISLAND, B.C.- A 22 year old is set to appear in court this week to face a second degree murder charge in the death of his mother.

47 year old Heather Jones was killed on Dec. 6th, 2017 at a residence on Mailview Drive on Salt Spring Island.

According to an RCMP release dated Dec. 8th, her son, Martin Galen Vandenberg, was arrested after the incident.

He was then released from police custody, and apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

On Friday, Jan. 5th 2018, police arrested Vandenberg again without incident and charged him with second degree murder.

“We (RCMP) understand that the news of Heather’s death was shocking to all those who knew her and to the close knit community of Salt Spring Island. We would like to thank the community of Salt Spring for their assistance and support throughout this investigation,” said Sgt. Ferguson of the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit in an RCMP release.

Vandenberg is set to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 9th.