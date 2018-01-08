VICTORIA, B.C- The Queen of Burnaby has sold.

The ferry was offered up on the government auction block back in December, with a starting bid of five thousand dollars.

That’s around the same price as a used car.

However, the former mainstay on the Comox to Powell River route sold far above the initial offer this past Thursday, with bidding closed at a final price of $653,356.20

281 bids in total were entered for the vessel.

While the buyer has not been named, the ship will have to be broken up, or used for a “static application”.