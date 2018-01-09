VICTORIA, B.C.- The province wants to make post-secondary school campuses safer.

A survey has been launched to provide feedback on policies to prevent and respond to sexual violence and misconduct on campus.

In a provincial release, Melanie Mark said that, “campuses must be safe places for learning and working.”

The Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training added that, “we (the government) want to raise awareness about sexual violence policies at B.C.’s public post-secondary institutions, find out if there’s room to strengthen them and understand what more we can do to prevent sexual violence on campus.”

The release noted that all 25 public post-secondary institutions in the province are required by law to have a policy addressing sexual violence and misconduct.

The Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training has launched the Prevent Sexual Violence campaign to get feedback from post-secondary communities on their schools’ policies.

The survey is available through the provincial government’s website.

Feedback can be submitted until January 29th, 2018.