PORT HARDY, B.C.- Port Hardy Secondary School has sent out a letter to parents, warning them about the dangers of illegal substances.

The notice, which was released Friday, stated that “student safety is if utmost importance to us (staff) at Port Hardy Secondary School.”

“This includes ensuring that students are supported in making healthy choices for themselves in terms of substance use,” it reads.

It addresses peer pressure students can face during their high school years. The school is working to educate students on the impacts of substance use.

The letter also noted that in some cases, drugs might be in forms that are unrecognizable, including being added to food items.

Parents are encouraged to teach their children about the importance of knowing the source of candy or other foods that are offered to them.

In light of this, Christine Swain of Discovery Youth and Family Substance Use Services, will be presenting at the school on Monday, Feb. 5th.

The presentation, titled Let’s Talk About Drugs, will focus on information about drugs and drug use. She will also cover strategies for parents to talk their children about the issue.

The presentation is for parents and starts at 6:00 p.m. It will take place in the Port Hardy Secondary School library.

Discovery Youth and Family Substance Use Services can be reached at (250) 902-6064.

A copy of the letter that was sent to parents can be found through this link.