PORT HARDY, B.C.- The District of Port Hardy has finished second in a Recycle BC challenge.

Last summer, three municipalities challenged each other to reduce contamination levels in their community’s curbside recycling programs.

Recycle BC used its audit data to facilitate the competition.

The Town of Smithers came out on top, demonstrating an exceptional level in reduction of non-PPP contamination, according to a Recycle BC release.

Non-PPP contamination is material that is not packaging or printed paper (PPP), items like garbage, scrap metal, toys and books.

The District of Port Hardy finished in second place, reducing contamination by even further than the excising rate of 2.2 per cent. The District of Summerland rounded out the trio in the challenge.

During the competition, Port Hardy reduced non-PPP contamination by 33.3 per cent.

Port Hardy’s challenge results can be found through the District’s website.