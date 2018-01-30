COMOX, B.C.- Traveling to Calgary from Vancouver Island will be a lot easier, thanks to a new Air Canada service out of the Comox Valley Airport.

Starting July 2nd, Air Canada will offer a non-stop service to Calgary from Comox.

“This is a great opportunity for our passengers to choose between WestJet and Air Canada, as well as offering the connection of possibilities with the Air Canada network through Calgary,” said Fred Bigelow, CEO of the Comox Valley Airport.

“We have great service connections through Vancouver, but for a lot of folks connecting through Calgary, this provides them with a lot of opportunities that they would not otherwise have, so it makes sense for Air Canada to take a lot at getting a piece of that market share.”

Bigelow noted that the new service will run for the peak summer season through to the fall, and one flight will be offered once a day from YQQ (Comox) to YYC (Calgary).

The flight schedule is as follows:

Depart YYC at 10:05 a.m., arrive at YQQ at 10:58 a.m.

Depart YQQ at 11:30 a.m., arrive at YYC at 2:14 p.m.

For more details on the new schedule, visit the Comox Valley Airport’s website.