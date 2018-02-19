PORT HARDY, BC- The 2018 Wounded Warrior Run BC has left its starting point of Port Hardy.

Participants left Port Hardy Monday morning, traveling to Woss. The annual event raises awareness for non-visible injuries to war veterans and first responders, such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

Runners will travel the length of Vancouver Island, making their way down to Victoria on Sunday, Feb. 25th. Participants will make stops in different communities to raise awareness about the cause.

The goal this year is to raise $100,000. At the start of the run, the group already has $25,519.45.

The run is relay style and is completed in seven consecutive days, covering almost 600 kilometres.

This year’s team includes:

Jacqueline Zweng, WWRBC Director for 2018/Runner

Matt Carlson, Head Runner

Allan Kobayashi, Founder/Runner

Chris Loran, Runner

Simon Brown, Runner

Mark Dankwerth, Runner

Steve Deschamps. Runner

Brett Malcolm, Runner

Bernice Smith, Runner

Aggie Pringle, Paramedic Support

Stephane Marcotte, Support Team

Susan Marcotte, Support Team

Bob Gebbie, Support Team

Channing Knull, Support Team

John Penner, Support Team

Sarge (Dog), Support Team

The runners journey can be tracked at www.inthistogether.run.

Donations to the cause can be made at woundedwarriors.ca/ways-to-give/wounded-warrior-run-bc/.