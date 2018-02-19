PORT HARDY, BC- The 2018 Wounded Warrior Run BC has left its starting point of Port Hardy.
Participants left Port Hardy Monday morning, traveling to Woss. The annual event raises awareness for non-visible injuries to war veterans and first responders, such as post-traumatic stress disorder.
Runners will travel the length of Vancouver Island, making their way down to Victoria on Sunday, Feb. 25th. Participants will make stops in different communities to raise awareness about the cause.
The goal this year is to raise $100,000. At the start of the run, the group already has $25,519.45.
The run is relay style and is completed in seven consecutive days, covering almost 600 kilometres.
This year’s team includes:
- Jacqueline Zweng, WWRBC Director for 2018/Runner
- Matt Carlson, Head Runner
- Allan Kobayashi, Founder/Runner
- Chris Loran, Runner
- Simon Brown, Runner
- Mark Dankwerth, Runner
- Steve Deschamps. Runner
- Brett Malcolm, Runner
- Bernice Smith, Runner
- Aggie Pringle, Paramedic Support
- Stephane Marcotte, Support Team
- Susan Marcotte, Support Team
- Bob Gebbie, Support Team
- Channing Knull, Support Team
- John Penner, Support Team
- Sarge (Dog), Support Team
The runners journey can be tracked at www.inthistogether.run.
Donations to the cause can be made at woundedwarriors.ca/ways-to-give/wounded-warrior-run-bc/.