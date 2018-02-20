VICTORIA, B.C.-Island Health has a new CEO.

The board has announced Kathy MacNeil has been appointed President & Chief Executive Officer.

Chair of the Island Health Board of Directors Leah Hollins says MacNeil has a wealth of experience in the health system that includes in-depth knowledge of Island Health and the area it serves.

She’s been serving as interim President & CEO over the past several months and during that time Hollins says she’s full demonstrated the critical leadership traits needed to help Island Health reach its goals.

MacNeil first joined Island Health in 2015, coming from the Capital Health Region in Halifax.

She says it’s an honour and a privilege to be chosen for the job and that she’s “excited about working with and leading a team of almost 28,000 people in ensuring Island Health fulfills its vision of excellent healthcare for everyone.”

MacNeil’s appointment is effective immediately.