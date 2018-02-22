A tsunami warning system has been purchased by Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nations, next to Port Hardy.

As the system is set to be tested in the coming months, the band government has issued an advisory.

This warning system might be heard in the homes of the residents of Port Hardy adjacent to the

Tsulquate reserve.

The system will be tested 4 times in 2018. The first will be on Tuesday, March 15, at 10:00 a.m.

No one will be required to do anything during these practices.

However, if the system goes off at any other time beyond the practices, go to higher ground.

The emergency warning system has four recorded messages.

1. This is a test. This is a test of the emergency warning system. This is a test.

2. Attention! This is an emergency evacuation order. Remain calm; follow the

instructions of the emergency officials. Remain calm.

3. Attention! An emergency condition exists, stand by for instructions. An

emergency condition exists, stand by for instructions.

4. All clear. The emergency is over. All clear. The emergency is over.