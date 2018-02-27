ALERT BAY, B.C.- The old nurses’ residence along the Cormorant Island waterfront could be due for renovations, thanks to a partnership between the ‘Namgis First Nation and the Village of Alert Bay.

The historic building used to be part of the old hospital in Alert Bay, built in 1925, according to Karla Duarte, the Village of Alert Bay’s Economic Development Officer.

“They (‘Namgis First Nation) are looking at renovating it as possibly a tourist attraction, or to have retail space, or accommodation facilities,” she explained.

“Right now, they are in the stages of some concept drawings and then they will decide how they will go ahead with it.”

Duarte said the space is currently gutted, while the frame of the building is still in solid shape.

“It would just be great, because it is in a central location, if it was opened up for more retail spaces as part of a downtown revitalization goal, which is part of the economic development strategy in Alert Bay.”

Once the drawings are finalized, they will be presented to ‘Namgis First Nation council, and a decision will be made on the site’s future.

Duarte said a decision will most likely be made within the next couple of months.

Once a plan is set in stone, they will look at ways to acquire funding for the renovations at the old nurses’ residence.

The team-up between ‘Namgis First Nation and the village government has been dubbed Tides of Change. It was developed in April 2015 as a joint economic development strategy.

More details on the partnership can be found through this link.