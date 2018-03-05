PORT HARDY, B.C.- The Regional District of Mount Waddington (RDMW) is providing a major grant towards the Port Hardy multiplex project.

A $50,000 grant was approved after the district presented to the board on February 26th.

The money will help finance $1-million of the debt that will be borrowed for the project, according to Port Hardy councilor Fred Robertson.

“It’s an annual grant, and I think if you do the math, on an annual basis, we would apply for the grant, and that would finance over the course of time, about a million dollars of debt towards the multiplex project,” he said.

Robertson said the district plans to ask for the grant annually until the debt is paid off.

He said the multiplex will have many positives for residents.

“To begin with, it’s a meeting place, a new pool, and there’s other facilities that will accommodate more than one group at a time. The whole idea of a new recreation complex to serve the North Island is quite exciting,” he said.

“It’s something that all of the region, the whole regional district, can be quite proud of.”