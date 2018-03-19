PORT HARDY, B.C. – The mayor of Port Hardy is weighing in on the conflict between the ‘Namgis First Nation and fish farming company Marine Harvest Canada.

Earlier in the month, Marine Harvest was blocked from transferring salmon from a freshwater hatchery to their ocean-based farm near Swanson Island, east of Alert Bay, and part of ‘Namgis territory.

The company, along with the First Nation and federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans will be headed to court over the transfer. The ‘Namgis hope to prevent the transfer via a court injunction.

“It is in some ways unfortunate, but it is very understandable,” said Port Hardy mayor Hank Bood.

“Everybody in B.C. is going through the process of finding out where we stand as far as First Nations title and other things go, so that situation is naturally going to be explored.”

Bood said he believes both Marine Harvest and the ‘Namgis First Nation have always been open to dialogue, and that there needs to be more of that.

“The issue as a whole is an interesting one, because I think over 77 per cent of the tenures that Marine Harvest has, have a partnership with First Nations’ groups,” he explained.

“I think from the District of Port Hardy point of view, more dialogue and more talk would be good, but sometimes that does not work, and that’s where we are now.”

He said there has not really been a major impact on residents outside the First Nation territories on the North Island, but is optimistic that a solution will be found.

“It’s something that’s not going to go away and it’s something that we need to concentrate on finding a good solution to. I think that the best solution is obviously made between Marine Harvest and the First Nations people. That’s what they do mostly, this one unfortunately has not worked out so well,” he said.

Bood said that at the end of the day, even with bumps along the way, the aquaculture industry will continue to prosper on the North Island.

“I think the only way to really do that well is with First Nations partnerships.”