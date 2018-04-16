TAHSIS, B.C. – The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is planning to resurface two sections of Head Bay Forest Service Road, starting this month.

Thirteen kilometres of the 60-kilometre long route between Tahsis and Gold River will be upgraded. Five kilometres are planned to be double sealcoated for the first time.

The existing sealcoat of another eight kilometre stretch will be brought down, and then redone with double sealcoat.

Sealcoating helps resurface and extend the life of roads because it seals out moisture.

It also provides a skid-resistant, anti-glare surface during wet weather, as well as a dust-free driving surface by hardening the existing gravel surface.

The process includes spraying a mixture of asphalt and water onto the road, then spreading and compacting a layer of gravel to click it into the asphalt.

Once the surface dries, the sealcoat will be swept to remove any loose gravel.

“Without doubt, Head Bay Road is vital for Tahsis, but it is also important for the whole of the North Island. It is an access road for First Nations, for tourists and lodges, as well as for industry,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena, in a provincial release.

“This project will help provide a safe driving surface, and should protect the road base from additional wear and tear.”

Courtenay-based company, O.K. Industries Ltd. has been awarded the contract, worth $2.13 million, to complete the work. The process is expected to take place from mid-April to late June.

Drivers should expect to see crews on scene and should obey instructions of road personnel. There will also be reduced speed limits in effect.