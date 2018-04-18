CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C.-North Island MLA Claire Trevena says the BC government is simply defending the best interests of British Columbia.

That’s her reaction to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments that he’ll use both legislative and financial backing from Ottawa to ensure Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion gets built. He made the comments after a meeting Sunday with BC Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley.

Trevena says the BC Government, up until this point, has taken respectful, legal action challenging the federal approval of the Trans Mountain project, without considering the risk to B.C. Conversely, Trevena says, Alberta passing legislation that would allow it to curtail shipments of gasoline to BC is the issue getting out of hand:

Trevena says if something went wrong with the pipeline it would have a massive, negative effect on BC:

//news.vistaradio.ca/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/trevenapipe2.mp3

With some comparing the Trans Mountain pipeline to Vancouver airport’s jet fuel pipeline, Trevena says pipelines themselves aren’t the issue:

Trevena added she’s hoping Alberta won’t use its new laws to limit gasoline shipments to BC, but that the provincial government will take action if it does:

She finished by saying BC will continue using legal means to affirm its right to defend its environment, economy, and coast.