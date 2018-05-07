PORT HARDY, B.C. – The District of Port Hardy is inviting residents to do some cleaning.
Between Tuesday, May 8 and Saturday, May 12, citizens can drop off unwanted items at Fox’s Disposal at the Tacan Site, located at 5990 Steel Road as part of Spring Clean Up Week.
A notice on the district’s website said that items like styrofoam, hot tubs, tires, chemicals, drywall or construction waste will not be accepted.
The following items will be accepted:
- Furniture (wooden or fabric-covered wood)
- Washers, dryers, stoves and dishwashers
- Carpets, rugs and mattresses
- Scrap metal, barbecues, empty propane tanks
- Toys, bicycles, child car seats, strollers
- Batteries
The district is also offering free curbside pickup for seniors and people with disabilities.
Pickup will be provided by the Return-It Centre on Thursday, May 10 and Friday, May 11 between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Residents are asked to call ahead to set up a pickup, at (250) 949-1668.
Regular drop off at Fox’s Disposal is open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until Saturday.
Residents are being reminded that if items left at curbside are not sorted or are not on the list provided, they will not be picked up.