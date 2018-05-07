PORT HARDY, B.C. – The District of Port Hardy is inviting residents to do some cleaning.

Between Tuesday, May 8 and Saturday, May 12, citizens can drop off unwanted items at Fox’s Disposal at the Tacan Site, located at 5990 Steel Road as part of Spring Clean Up Week.

A notice on the district’s website said that items like styrofoam, hot tubs, tires, chemicals, drywall or construction waste will not be accepted.

The following items will be accepted:

Furniture (wooden or fabric-covered wood)

Washers, dryers, stoves and dishwashers

Carpets, rugs and mattresses

Scrap metal, barbecues, empty propane tanks

Toys, bicycles, child car seats, strollers

Batteries

The district is also offering free curbside pickup for seniors and people with disabilities.

Pickup will be provided by the Return-It Centre on Thursday, May 10 and Friday, May 11 between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Residents are asked to call ahead to set up a pickup, at (250) 949-1668.

Regular drop off at Fox’s Disposal is open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until Saturday.

Residents are being reminded that if items left at curbside are not sorted or are not on the list provided, they will not be picked up.