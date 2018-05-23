MOUNT WADDINGTON, B.C. – The company that currently operates the transit service within the Regional District of Mount Waddington has decided not to renew its contract.

The region will see a new service provider after March 31st, 2019.

According to a notice from BC Transit, the North Island Community Service Society has served the Mount Waddington Transit System for ten years.

The transit network provides transportation for areas on Northern Vancouver Island, including Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Fort Rupert, Coal Harbour and Woss.

“Recognizing the importance of transit for the community, BC Transit will work closely with its local government partner to secure a new transit service operator and ensure a smooth transition,” read the notice.

BC Transit plans to issue a Request for Expressions of Interest to find potential replacements over the next few weeks.

The new operator will take over the service as of April 1, 2019.

For more information on transit service in the Mount Waddington region, visit bctransit.com.