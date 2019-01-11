Pot stocks are likely to be the highlight on Bay Street to end the trading week. Ontario-based Aphria recently announced its CEO is stepping down as investors have questioned the company’s sliding stock. The cannabis maker closed down 2.3 per cent yesterday at nearly $9 a share.

Meanwhile, investors may be feeling a bit more optimistic about US China trade relations again, after Washington officials suggested a high-level Beijing member could be visiting later this month to continue trade talks.

The price of crude is moving higher again on this boosted sentiment, as US oil gains to 52.83 a barrel.

The energy-tied Loonie is pushing ahead as well to 75.74 cents US.