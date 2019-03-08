More dismal trade data is tanking global markets further to end the trade week.

The details came from China, which showed exports shrank further, caused by heavy tariffs targeted against the country. These tariffs may soon be lifted if China and the US can reach a trade deal by the end of the month, but investors are focused on the now.

Meanwhile, jobs reports are coming in today from both side of the border in North America, which could help boost the markets. The price of crude is moving down as once again US companies continue to undermine OPEC efforts to lower production pushing oil stock higher.

The price of US crude is down to 55.31 a barrel.

The energy-tied Loonie is slipping to 74.3 cents US.