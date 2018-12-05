Climate change plan in BC likely to force gas plants to switch to electricity

BC’s gas processing plants may soon be forced to strictly use electricity.

The Globe and Mail reports the province will be announcing the mandate today, forcing nearly 100 of the plants to switch from using fossil fuels for power. It’s part of a move to lower greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The biggest barrier for these plants has been a lack of transmission lines to carry electricity to the facilities.

Authorities no longer need a reason to give you a roadside breath test

Canada’s police will no longer need a reason to give you the breathalyzer.

Starting on December 18th, authorities will be allowed to demand a breath test from any driver pulled over for any reason. The move is to catch more drunk drivers, but critics warn it could lead to racial profiling.

CFIA says Kale salad shaker could be contaminated with Listeria

Kale lovers watch out, your salad could come with a side of listeria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning the Eat Smart brand kale shaker salad packages could contain the deadly bacteria. The CFIA says no sicknesses have been reported yet and the ongoing investigation could lead to other product recalls.

No interest rate hike expected by BoC this week

Your post-Christmas credit card bill may be safe from an interest rate hike.

The Bank of Canada is expected to keep the rate at 1.75 per cent. Experts suggest the drop in oil prices would play a major factor in that decision. Governor Stephen Poloz is expected to announce the decision tomorrow alongside his report on Canada’s economy.

Russia warns of retaliation against US leaving nuclear arms treaty

Tensions are rising between Russia and the US.

This comes after US officials threatened to pull out of a Cold War-era arms treaty due to Russia violating the pact. In response, Russia has warned it will retaliate, but did not specify how. Officials only said countries hosting US missile would be considered targets.

Trudeau hopes to create Indigenous relationship legacy as PM

Justin Trudeau wants his legacy as leader to be the creation of a positive Indigenous relationship.

The PM told an assembly of First Nations officials, Canada need to recognize the rights of Indigenous people before matters get taken to court. He said building a partnership in the coming years will enforce a relationship which will need to be respected by all governments in the future.