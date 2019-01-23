Prime Minister Trudeau says Huawei executive will get chance to defend herself

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is a rule of law country and that includes the opportunity for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou to mount a strong defence.

However, Trudeau appeared to sidestep remarks by Ambassador to China John McCallum, who told Chinese journalists that there are strong legal arguments Meng can make to help her avoid extradition to the United States. Canada has been stuck in the middle of a dispute between Washington and Beijing since Meng was arrested in Vancouver last month at the request of the U.S.

American officials support opposition leader as true president of Venezuela

American President Donald Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have all issued statements proclaiming American recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaido as the true president of Venezuela.

They are calling for President Nicolas Maduro to step down and amid widespread street protests against Maduro Wednesday, Guaido declared himself interim president. Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has previously denounced Maduro’s second term as illegitimate.

Back and forth continues over U.S. State of the Union address

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress will not authorize the State of the Union address in the chamber until the U.S. government has reopened.

Pelosi’s statement comes after President Donald Trump announced he intends to deliver his State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress next week, despite Pelosi’s request to postpone it until the partial government shutdown has ended.

Canada to remain member of F-35 stealth fighter program

A Department of National Defence official says until the government knows which jet it will buy to replace Canada’s aging CF-18s, Canada will remain a member of the F-35 stealth fighter program.

That means that over the next several years, Canada will continue to pay tens of millions of dollars to help pay for development of the fighter jet, even if it buys something else. DND’s head of procurement says staying on as one of nine partner countries allows Canada to compete for billions of dollars in contracts associated with the F-35.

Kentucky high school student defends actions in viral video

Kentucky Catholic high school student Nick Sandmann went on NBC’s “Today” show this morning to say he has nothing to apologize for.

Sandmann’s close encounter near the Lincoln Memorial last Friday with elderly Native American activist Nathan Phillips and a black religious sect was captured on video. Sandmann says he wasn’t disrespectful, isn’t a racist and that the video of students wearing “Make America Great Again” hats and facing off against the Omaha Nation elder was taken out of context.