Creation of new statutory holiday commemorating residential school victims getting closer

A parliamentary committee has approved a measure to make the 30th of September a new statutory holiday commemorating victims of residential schools.

The date is already used to mark the experiences of former students and is currently known as Orange Shirt Day. Bill C-369 would also create a National Indigenous Peoples’ Day on June 21st, making one day for commemoration and the other for celebration.

Prime Minister Trudeau says Canada still working with U.S. to get tariffs removed

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says American President Donald Trump is sticking to his position on steel and aluminum tariffs, even though Trudeau says it is hurting American people as well.

The prime minister says his government is continuing to work with both Republicans and Democrats in Congress, to try to get the punishing tariffs lifted as the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is ratified. Parliamentary secretary Andrew Leslie says Canada is not interfering with the U.S. ratification process, pointing out that Canadians wouldn’t want Americans trying to influence our system.

Research finds disappearing ice caps will have major impact on extreme weather

Research in the journal Nature suggests the rapidly disappearing ice caps in Greenland and Antarctica will have a major and underestimated effect on extreme weather in Canada.

The most detailed, large-scale study yet on how the melting ice caps will affect people around the world suggests hot and cold snaps will get longer and deeper, wet spells will get soggier, and dry stretches will get longer. It says Central and Eastern Canada will be among the most affected areas in the country.

More details out on police officer charged in Bruce McArthur investigation

The disciplinary charges against a Toronto police officer involved in a 2016 arrest of serial killer Bruce McArthur involve the force’s policy on handling domestic violence reports.

Sergeant Paul Gauthier’s lawyer says his client is accused of violating police policy by allegedly not making a video recording of the statement he took from a man complaining about McArthur and not taking photos of the man’s injuries within 72 hours. Gauthier is charged with insubordination and neglect of duty.

Hockey players and coaches suspended following brawl

An ugly hockey brawl in Nova Scotia has resulted in the suspension of 15 players and the head coaches for both university teams.

The fight broke out on the weekend during a game between the Acadia Axemen and the St. Francis-Xavier X-Men, reportedly over a derogatory comment directed at a St. FX player. Atlantic

University Sport officials say five athletes and three coaches will also be subject to a secondary review process to determine if more severe sanctions are warranted.