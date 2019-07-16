Searchers looking for four people missing after fatal plane crash in Labrador

Searchers in Labrador are looking for four people missing after a float-plane crash that killed three others.

Jean Tremblay, president of Air Saguenay of Quebec, says the condition of the four missing people remains unknown. The plane was carrying four fishermen, two guides and the pilot.

Some parents confused or unaware about child care benefit

Fewer parents than expected took advantage of a federal benefit to help them take time off work to care for critically ill children.

An evaluation of the program reveals that’s because they didn’t know about it or didn’t understand how it worked. It also shows that government call-centre agents didn’t always completely understand all of the benefits and rejected applicants who tended to have lower levels of education and earnings.

Researchers find cell they believe may hold secret to repair and regeneration of new heart muscle

University of Calgary researchers believe they have found a cell in mice that may hold the secret to repair and regeneration of new heart muscle.

The cell that appears to repair heart damage has also been found in humans, in the sack of fluid that surrounds the heart.