People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier to participate in leader’s debates

Debates commissioner David Johnston says based on the party’s membership count, its strong media presence, and recent polling numbers, the People’s Party of Canada does in fact have a “reasonable chance”’ at winning multiple seats in the federal election.

That means Leader Maxime Bernier will be able to take part in the two official leaders’ debates. Bernier had previously been denied a chance to attend because the independent commission responsible for organizing the debates found his party did not have multiple candidates with a “legitimate chance” of being elected.

RCMP in damage control mode following arrest of senior intelligence official

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says the priority of the national police force continues to be the integrity of investigations and the safety and security of the public.

The Mounties are trying to mitigate any possible damage following the arrest of a senior intelligence official last week under three sections of the Security of Information Act. Cameron Jay Ortis is accused of trying to disclose classified information to a foreign entity or terrorist group.

Average price for homes sold in August up year-over-year

The average price for a home sold last month was up almost four per cent from the same time last year, at about $493,500.00.

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales were up in most of the country’s largest markets.