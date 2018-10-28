A map of the property, courtesy the District of Port Hardy.

PORT HARDY, B.C. – Residents will have their chance to share their thoughts on a rezoning application in Port Hardy next month.

Pathfinder Development Corporation has put in an application to rezone 8905 Park Drive from a duplex residential zone to a comprehensive development zone (CVD).

The CVD would allow for the following changes:

• 80 per cent of usable property would be for mixed-use multi-family dwellings, including apartments, attached, single family, duplex and a community care facility.

• 20 per cent of usable property to the east along Rupert Street will be designated for small scale commercial opportunities, including small scale food services, retail stores, professional and personal services, and assembly.

The bylaw application can be viewed in person at the Port Hardy Municipal Office on Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Nov. 7th, 2018.

Two public hearings are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 7th, one at 1:00 p.m. and a second hearing at 6:00 p.m. in Council Chambers on Columbia Street.

Anyone who cannot attend can send in their feedback by mail, email or hand delivery to the district office by 3:00 p.m. on Nov. 7th.

More details on the rezoning application can be found at porthardy.ca.