VANCOUVER ISLAND, B.C. – Maclean’s has released its 2019 list of the most dangerous places to live in Canada.

A few communities on Vancouver Island and the Coast made the list.

As it relates to all crimes, Port Alberni was listed at 22nd on the list, with a crime severity index (CSI) of 139.

The CSI reflects the seriousness of police-reported crimes and tracks changes in crime severity.

Courtenay was slotted in at 31, with a CSI of 119.

Five years ago, the CSI was listed as 38.67.

One homicide was reported for 2018, with 142 assaults, 12 sexual assaults, ten robberies and 155 cases of breaking and entering.

Campbell River came in at 67th on the list, with a CSI of 89, only a 0.37 change from 2012. One homicide was noted, with 185 assaults, 21 sexual assaults, and 12 robberies, as well as 177 break-and-enters.

On the Sunshine Coast, Powell River was listed as the 100th most dangerous place to live on the Maclean’s list.

Powell River’s CSI was listed at 70, an 8.38 decrease from five years ago.

No homicides were listed for Powell River, with 72 assaults, eight sexual assaults, five robberies and 39 cases of breaking and entering.

Comox was 205th on the list, with a crime severity index of 35, an 8.7 increase from 2012. There were no homicides listed, with 23 assaults and one sexual assault.

In relation to the five-year change in CSI, Courtenay was in the top ten of Maclean’s listing, at seventh. Port Alberni was 50th (CSI up 8.72), and Comox at 52nd.

The full list can be viewed via this link.