Duncan Moffat was found in Sayward after being missing for more than a week. Photo courtesy of Facebook.

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – Duncan Moffat’s cousin Molly Fraser has set up a GoFundMe page for him.

He is currently in the ICU with extensive injuries. According to his cousin, the 23-year-old will be at the hospital for the foreseeable future.

Moffat was reported missing on November 4th. His mother Lynn McNab said in an earlier interview that it was unusual for his son not to communicate with her, especially if he is going away for some time.

According to various reports, Moffat borrowed his father’s truck when he disappeared. On November 14th, a hunter found him off the highway south of Sayward. Moffat sustained a broken shoulder, broken ribs, a partially collapsed lung, and a broken leg. He survived on apples that rolled close to him and a bottle of Gatorade.

He was then airlifted to Victoria for treatment.

To help Duncan Moffat through his recovery, visit his GoFundMe page.