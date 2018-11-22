The CFIA is recalling the Chukar brand Amaretto Rainiers Cherries due to undeclared milk. Photo courtesy of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

OTTAWA, ON – Mission Hill Family Estate is recalling the Chukar brand Amaretto Rainiers Cherries, as they may contain undeclared milk allergens.

Consumers with milk allergy are advised not to consume the product. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is also advising consumers to throw out 7.5 oz packs with a best before date of September 2019 (labelled “Best by 09/2019”).

The product is sold in British Columbia.

According to an alert sent out by the CFIA, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the product, but the recall was triggered as a result of a recall in another country.

The CFIA is investigating, and will release an updated alert should other products be recalled as a result of the investigation.