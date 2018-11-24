Jason Momoa in Campbell River for filming
Actor Jason Momoa said in an Instagram post he is back in town for filming. Photo sourced from Jason Momoa's Instagram account.
CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – Jason Momoa is back on the island for filming.
According to a post from the Game of Thrones actor’s Instagram, he is back in town filming for a series called See.
Filming started in August, and will feature Myra Falls. According to a release from the Vancouver Island North Film Commission, See is a world-building drama set in the future. North Island College film trainee graduates are part of the crew, and some locals will also feature as background extras for the series.