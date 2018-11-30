Dr. Cruickshank is North Island College's new dean of Faculty of Arts, Science and Technology. Photo courtesy of North Island College.

CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – North Island College has named a new Faculty of Arts, Science and Technology dean.

According to a release from NIC, Dr. Neil Cruickshank is an experienced politics and international relations researcher and teacher.

“Neil lives the values that NIC stands for – a passion for student success and teaching excellence deeply rooted in community,” wrote Lisa Domae, NIC executive vice president, academic and chief operating officer.

“NIC’s Faculty of Arts, Science and Technology forms the foundation of our well-regarded arts and science degree pathways. Students and the community can expect to see great things under his leadership.”

Cruickshank came to NIC from Algoma University in Ontario. There, he served as an associate professor for international relations, chair of the Department of Law and Politics and chair of the Faculty of Social Sciences.

Cruickshank will oversee science, technology, engineering and math programs, humanities and social sciences, as well as English and modern sciences.

“What I find captivating about NIC is its social justice dimension,” wrote Cruickshank in the release.

“There’s a real sense of purpose here and that purpose is making sure students and faculty flourish – you can feel it. It’s palpable. Cross-cultural learning is an important part of this. I am committed to advancing Indigenous methodologies and ways of knowing and learning, and working with Indigenous partners to achieve this.”