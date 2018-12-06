CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. – Seafood company Marine Harvest announced a name change.

According to a release from the company, Marine Harvest will now market itself as Mowi, with a global brand called MOWI. The release stated that Marine Harvest was originally founded as Mowi 50 years ago.

The name change was approved by the Marine Harvest board on December 4th. If approved, the company will start using MOWI starting on January 1st, 2019. The new name is a nod to one of the original founders, Thor Mowinckel.

A product line under the MOWI brand is yet to be announced but the company stated that it will “provide customers added value in taste, convenience, nutrition and traceability.”